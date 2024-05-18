Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,076 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of TELUS worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,155,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,584,000 after purchasing an additional 800,853 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 913,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,291,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,743,000 after purchasing an additional 723,867 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

