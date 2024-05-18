Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

