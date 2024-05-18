Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 151,312 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,312 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Canadian National Railway worth $231,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 644,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,358. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

