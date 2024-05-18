Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

MSDL opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

