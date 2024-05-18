Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,804 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

