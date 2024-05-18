MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $79.24 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,608,553,883 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.
