Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.43. Approximately 635,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,177,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $67,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

