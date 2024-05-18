Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

NTRA traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $106.46. 938,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

