National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Park Lawn Stock Up 1.8 %

PLC opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.56 million, a P/E ratio of -62.14, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

