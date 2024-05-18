National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 919,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $4,676,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

