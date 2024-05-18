Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,058,000 after buying an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Blackstone stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

