Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,222 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI traded down $16.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $887.89. 5,192,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $916.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

