Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 123,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Accenture by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, reaching $303.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.46. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.26 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

