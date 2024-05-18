Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 92,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,472 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

