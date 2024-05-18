Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,736 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Archrock by 4,483.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. 1,257,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,568. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

