Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,870. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

