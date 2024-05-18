Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.12.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

