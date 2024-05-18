NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 2.5 %

NICE traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,421. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

