Node AI (GPU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Node AI has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $110.21 million and $1.87 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,713,631.54553846 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.36647129 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,589,903.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

