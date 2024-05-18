Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.49 on Friday, reaching C$24.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,450. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.87. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

