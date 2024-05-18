NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $119.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for NVR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $119.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $114.81. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $493.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s FY2024 earnings at $495.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $117.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $129.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $139.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $140.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $527.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $131.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $592.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,669.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,750.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. NVR has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total transaction of $5,619,315.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $800,640,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,640,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,370,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

