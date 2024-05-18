Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 911 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.2 %

ON stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 50.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 2.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

