Oppenheimer Cuts Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $15.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 3.94. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Nyxoah accounts for 0.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

