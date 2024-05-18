Orchid Market Cap Tops $98.25 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $98.25 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,030.84 or 1.00097957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011902 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

