Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ormat Technologies worth $24,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 332,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,037. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

