Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $116.99 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $127.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.