Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of PACB opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

