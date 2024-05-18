Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Dennis M. Weibling Buys 55,000 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,570.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of Palladyne AI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 159,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,732. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

