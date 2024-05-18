Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $48,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.12.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

