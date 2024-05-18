Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.8 %

HEES stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

