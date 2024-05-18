Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.88.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PLC opened at C$17.40 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.48 and a one year high of C$25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.91. The stock has a market cap of C$594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

