PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Adnan Raza Sells 9,647 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,376 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PDFS. StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

