PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.56. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

