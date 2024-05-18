Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

