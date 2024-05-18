Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.5 %
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
