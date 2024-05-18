Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.