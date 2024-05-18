Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 112,630 shares of company stock worth $900,998 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

