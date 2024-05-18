Piper Sandler Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $43.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

