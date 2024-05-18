Piper Sandler Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $190.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MPC opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.