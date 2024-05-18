PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0006

PotCoin (POT) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

