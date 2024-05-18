Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $492,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,468 shares of company stock worth $3,596,877. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 303,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

