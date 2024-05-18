Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$91.56 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

