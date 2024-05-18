Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.04. 314,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 708,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRME. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.