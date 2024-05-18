Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DGRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 614,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

