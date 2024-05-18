Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 807,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

