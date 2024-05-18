Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 333 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

LIN stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

