Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $132,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $254.65 and a one year high of $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

