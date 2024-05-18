Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $267,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,237 shares. The company has a market cap of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

