Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $925,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP remained flat at $99.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 346,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,014. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

