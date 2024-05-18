Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 430.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the period. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $5,623,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. 1,490,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,206. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

