Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 297,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,182. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

